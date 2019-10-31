Spartan Motors raised FY2019 guidance, shares up 5% premarket

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) reports Fleet vehicles & services sales rose 51.6% to $179.6M in Q3, primarily due to increased sales of delivery vehicles in all vehicle classes as well as increased pricing.

Emergency response sales up 6.6% to $64.2M

Specialty chassis & vehicles sales down 12.7% to $45.1M.

Gross margin rate improved 300 bps to 14.6%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rate increased 190 bps to 6.6%.

FY2019 Guidance raised: Revenue: $990M to $1B from $960M to $990M; Adjusted EBITDA: $51.9M to $53.7M from $43.3M to $46.2M; Net income: $27.3M to $28.8M from $24.1M to $26.4M; Effective tax rate: ~24%; Diluted EPS: $0.77 to $0.81 from $0.68 to $0.75; Adjusted EPS: $0.89 to $0.93 to $0.70 to $0.77.

SPAR +4.8% premarket.

