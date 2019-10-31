AbbVie's Rinvoq successful in late-stage psoriatic arthritis study

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, SELECT-PsA 2, evaluating Rinvoq (upadacitinib) in adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PA) who have failed to respond adequately to one or more biologic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (bDMARDs).

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of patients achieving ACR20 (20% improvement in number of swollen joints and 20% improvement in three of five other criteria) at week 12 compared to placebo. Specifically, 89% (n=57/64) of treated patients achieved ACR20 versus 24% for control.

Key secondary endpoints were also met, including the proportion of participants achieving PASI 75 (75% improvement in PA) at week 16 and the proportion achieving minimal disease activity.

No new safety signals were observed.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The FDA approved the JAK inhibitor in August for rheumatoid arthritis.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.