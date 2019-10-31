Apollo Global Q3 hurt by higher taxes, costs on c-corp conversion

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Q3 distributable EPS of 54 cents per share misses the average analyst estimate of 58 cents and falls from 56 cents in Q2 and is flat vs. the year-ago quarter.

Growth in fee-related revenue and net realized performance fees was offset by higher taxes and related payables as a result of its c-corp conversion.

Q3 total revenue of $517.7M falls from $636.6M in Q2 and $702.7M in Q3 2018.

Total assets under management of $322.7B at Sept. 30, 2019; fee-generating AUM of $243.0B and performance fee-eligible AUM of $131.2B.

Q3 inflows of $15.9B, primarily from growth in Athene and across the credit platform and inflows from real estate funds.

Dry powder of $44.3B available for investment.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

