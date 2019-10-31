Cirrus targets raised after 'significant' beat

Barclays (Equal Weight) increases its Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) target from $55 to $60 after yesterday's earnings, citing "multiple opportunities with AAPL, as well as growing opportunities in Android."

Cowen (Market Perform) raises from $56 to $62 after the "significant" beat, "encouraged by opportunities across voice biometrics, boosted amps, haptics and digital/ANC headsets." The firm stays on the sidelines looking for an entry point.

Benchmark (Buy) increases Cirrus from $62 to $70, saying CRUS "continues to execute well on its product road map."