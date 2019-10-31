Ingredion warns on macro factors

Shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) are down 0.55% in premarket action after the company warns on profit pressure.

"Looking ahead, we expect ongoing macroeconomic pressures in the fourth quarter resulting from the impacts of trade disputes, uncertainty from the political transition in Argentina, and Brexit postponements, which is reflected in our revised full-year EPS guidance range," notes the company.

Ingredion expects FY19 EPS of $6.45 to $6.65 vs. a prior outlook for $6.60 to $6.90 and $6.62 consensus.

Previously: Ingredion EPS beats by $0.12, misses on revenue (Oct. 31)