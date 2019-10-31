Facebook +4.1% after Q3 beat spurs target raises

Facebook is 4.1% higher in premarket action after its positive Q3 surprise on strong user and revenue growth.

That's led to price target boosts from analysts.

RBC and Credit Suisse each raised their target to $270 from $260, implying 43% upside from yesterday's close. Each firm rates the company Outperform.

Meanwhile, UBS took the opportunity to cut its target to $235 from $240.

And despite those sunny results, WSJ's Laura Forman observes that the stock is still a gamble due to slowing top-line growth and ongoing regulatory risk.

