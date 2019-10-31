Xcel Energy prices upsized stock offering

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) says it is pricing its planned public offering of 10.3M common shares at $63.32 each.

In connection with the offering, Xcel entered into a forward sale agreement with Citigroup in which Xcel agrees to issue and sell the 10.3K shares to the forward purchaser.

The underwriter of the offering also has been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.545M shares.

If Xcel elects physical settlement of the forward sale agreement, it planss to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include capital contributions to its utility subsidiaries, acquisitions, and/or paying down debt.