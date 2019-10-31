Operating ratio jumps at YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide (YRCW -0.5% ) trades lower after reporting a Q3 loss amid a drop in shipments and LTL tonnage per day.

The company reports an operating ratio of 98.1% vs. 96.8% a year ago. The operating ratio at YRC Freight was 96.1% compared to 97.0% a year ago and the regional segment's operating ratio was 100.9% vs. 96.2% a year ago.

"We are prioritizing our network optimization initiatives to bolster our longer-term profitability for the company," updates YRC.

