Apple targets lifted on iPhone, Services strength

Deutsche Bank (Hold) raises its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) target from $230 to $235, citing yesterday's earnings report and the acceleration of Services revenue growth, joined by improving margins. The bank sees some conservatism baked into the holiday quarter guidance, suggesting a modest Q/Q growth in iPhone revenue, which supports the belief that the iPhone 11 is selling better than last year's models.

Piper Jaffray (Overweight) raises AAPL from $243 to $270, saying the company's position going into 2020 includes the current iPhone performing at or above plan, non-iPhone businesses like Wearables and Services trending better than expected, and growing exciting around the 5G iPhone expected next year.

Wedbush (Outperform) raises the target from $265 to $300. The firm thinks Apple delivered a home run quarter in the face of multiple perceived headwinds, posting stronger China performance and with the iPhone 11 as the star. Wedbush now thinks AAPL could hit 190M iPhone units in FY20 with the 5G "super cycle" around the corner.