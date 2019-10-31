Chicago PMI plunges to four-year low

Oct. Chicago PMI: 43.2 vs. 48.3 consensus, 47.1 prior.

Checking the subindexes, New Orders fell at a faster pace than last month, as did Production. Prices Paid rose at a slower pace than previously.

Already lower on the session, the 10-year Treasury yield ticks down further, now off seven basis points for the day at 1.71%.

The Fed yesterday, more or less said it was done cutting rates until more data confirmed more of a slowdown. The first data since suggests maybe another rate cut might be on the table. The employment report comes tomorrow morning.