Tenneco beat estimates in Q3, lowered FY2019 outlook

Tenneco (TEN +6.4% ) reports revenue rose 3% on a constant currency basis in Q3.

Clean Air division revenue climbed 10.6% to $1.77B.

Powertrain revenue was $1.08B for the quarter.

Motorparts revenue expanded 157.8% to $794M.

Ride Performance division revenue advanced 45.6% to $671M.

EBIT slipped 130 bps to 3.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 5.7% to $387M.

Q4 Guidance: Revenue: $3.95B to $4.05B; Adjusted EBITDA: $295M to $315M.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: $17.25B to $17.35B; Value-add revenues: $14.25B to $14.35B; Value-add adjusted EBITDA margin: ~10% to 10.6%; Adjusted EBITDA: $1,425M to $1,445M; Interest expense: ~$325M; Cash taxes: $180M to $190M; Capex: ~$710M.

"For the full year we expect revenue growth will outpace our underlying markets, despite lower global light vehicle production volumes," said Brian Kesseler, co-CEO, Tenneco. "Our actions to manage our cost structure against expected volatility in the fourth quarter and into 2020 are generating positive results, and we expect to deliver solid margin rate performance. The entire management team is preparing for the separation, and believes this is the right path to deliver enhanced shareholder value and create an environment for both businesses to be best positioned for long-term success."

Previously: Tenneco EPS beats by $0.25, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)