Estee Lauder -5% after cautious outlook

Estee Lauder (EL -4.5% ) swings lower after the cosmetics company sets guidance below expectations.

Estee Lauder expects FQ2 revenue growth of +7% to +8% vs. +8.6% consensus and EPS of $1.83 to $1.86 vs. $1.94 consensus. For the full year, EL sees EPS of $5.85 to $5.93 vs. $5.97 consensus.

The company says it continues to see strong consumer demand for its high-quality products and expects to grow ahead of the industry and to continue building global share. The global prestige beauty business is seen growing approximately 5% to 6% during the fiscal year, assuming no additional geopolitical risks materialize, although risks are noted related to social, economic and political issues, including geopolitical tensions, regulatory matters, global security issues, currency volatility and economic challenges that could affect consumer spending in certain countries and travel corridors.