Stocks tick lower amid earnings, trade news

The major stock market benchmarks open slightly in the red following yesterday's Fed-induced gains, as investors parse the latest trade headlines, earnings reports and economic data; S&P and Dow both -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.1% .

Bloomberg reported overnight that Chinese officials are having doubts about the possibility of a long-term trade deal with the U.S.

But Apple ( +1.8% ) and Facebook ( +3.7% ) are providing support for the broader market after their Q3 earnings beat estimates.

In U.S. data news, jobless claims remained at historically low levels, Q3 wages and salaries for civilian workers rose 2.9% Y/Y, and the PCE Price index was unchanged in September.

European markets trade mostly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.9% , France's CAC -0.2% and Germany's DAX flat; in Asia,Japan's Nikkei +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.4% .

In the U.S., most S&P 500 sectors are lower, led by industrials ( -0.6% ), financials ( -0.5% ) and energy ( -0.5% ), while communication services ( +0.6% ), information technology ( +0.1% ) and consumer discretionary ( +0.1% ) are the only groups in the green so far.

U.S. Treasury prices are rising, driving the two-year yield 3 bps lower to 1.69% and the 10-year yield down by 6 bps to 1.74%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.3% to 97.38.