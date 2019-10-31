Chatham Lodging Q3 beats, Q4 faces tough comparison

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT +0.2% ) Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 60 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 57 cents and compares with 61 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Sees Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 28 cents-31 cents vs. consensus of 31 cents and comparable RevPAR down 5.0%-6.5% as some one-time events that boosted RevPAR in Q4 2018 make for a tough Y/Y comparison.

Q3 comparable hotel RevPAR of $147.8 falls from $148.2; ADR increases to $173.4 from $172.5.

RevPAR gains in CLDT's four largest markets were offset by weakness in Houston and Los Angeles; RevPAR at its three Boston hotels declined as two of those hotels experienced increased demand in the year-ago quarter due to gas explosions in September of 2018.

Q3 comparable hotel occupancy of 85.2% slips from 85.9% a year ago.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

