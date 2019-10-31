Pilgrim's Pride +2% after edging past earnings expectations

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC +2.3% ) shoots higher after management struck a confident tone with its commentary on the market.

"The environment in non-commodity chicken was in-line with seasonality and remained strong, driven by demand from retailers and QSRs," notes Pilgrim's Pride CEO Jayson Penn.

"We expect value added, differentiated products to account for a significantly larger portion of our total results over the next few years as we continue to reduce our mix of more volatile commodity sales and improve our margin profile," he adds.

During the earnings call, PPC stated that new trade deals could help the company's business as protein prices increase.

