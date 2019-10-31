Gildan Activewear reduced FY2019 outlook

Gildan Activewear (GIL +1.7% ) reports U.S. net sales fell 1.6% to $632.5M in Q3.

Activewear sales up 1.1% to $619.2M, driven by double digit growth in sales of activewear to global lifestyle brands, as well as higher fleece and fashion basics sales in North America.

Hosiery and underwear sales declined 15.1% to $120.5M, mainly due to lower sock sales in mass and other channels, including the exit of a sock program in the dollar channel, as well as the impact of weaker industry demand in this category.

Gross margin rate fell 160 bps to 27.4%, reflected higher manufacturing costs, including anticipated increases in raw material costs, inflationary pressure on other input costs, as well as unfavourable foreign exchange.

SG&A expense rate improved 100 bps to 10.7%.

Adjusted operating margin rate dropped 80 bps to 16.5%.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales growth: down low-single-digits; Gross margin and Adjusted operating margin rate: Lower Y/Y; Adjusted EBITDA: $545M to $555M; Diluted EPS: $1.43 to $1.48; Adjusted EPS: $1.65 to $1.70; Free cash flow: $200M to $250M; Capex: ~$175M.

