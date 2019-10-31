Mortgage rates creep up for a third straight week

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.78% for the week ending Oct. 31, 2019, up from 3.75% in the previous week and 4.83% at this time a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

“This week marks the third consecutive week of rate increases, which hasn’t happened since April of this year. That said, purchase activity continues to show strength, indicating obvious homebuyer demand,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

Still, the lack of housing supply not only limits the housing market, but overall economic growth, Khater said.

15-year FRM averages 3.19% vs. 3.18% in the prior week and 4.23% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averages 3.43% up from 3.40% in the previous week and down from 4.04% at this time a year ago.

