Akorn up 2% on preliminary Q3 results

Akorn (AKRX +1.7% ) is up in early trade, albeit on light volume, on the heels of preliminary Q3 results. Highlights:

Revenue: $176M (+6%) Increase in organic revenue driven principally by price increases on certain exclusive products partially offset by lower volumes.

Net income: $48M (+169%); non-GAAP EBITDA: $29M (+190%).

Positive cash flow ops.

Two U.S. marketing applications approved for generic products: Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray and Betamethasone Dipropionate Lotion.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $690M - 710M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $71M - 86M, both unchanged.

