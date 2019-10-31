Sirius XM gains after revenue growth, guidance hike

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is up 0.7% after its Q3 results topped revenue expectations and the company boosted its outlook.

Overall revenue jumped 36.7% with the impact of the February Pandora acquisition, to $2.01B. On a pro forma basis, revenue rose 7%.

Net income dropped to $246M from $343M, mainly due to refinancing expenses tied to redeeming its 6% senior notes due 2024 alongside prior-year nonrecurring tax benefits (effective tax rate for Q3 was 22.2% vs. a prior-year 3.3%).

The SiriusXM business added 210,000 net subscribers to cross the 34.6M level; self-pay subscriber net additions came to 302,000, raising that number to top 29.6M.

Self-pay monthly churn was down to 1.7% from a year-ago 1.8%.

At Pandora, ad revenue hit an all-time high of $315M (up 8%), driven by monetization of $85 per thousand hours (up 10%). Ad-supported listener hours hit 3.32B, with monthly active users of 63.1M (down from last year's 68.8M).

It's raising 2019 guidance for pro forma revenue (to $7.85B), EBITDA (to approaching $2.4B) and free cash flow (to $1.625B) and reiterating that it expects self-pay net subscriber additions to approach 1M.

