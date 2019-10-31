WEX narrowed FY2019 guidance

WEX (WEX -5.8% ) reports Fleet solutions revenue growth of 11.2% to $277.53M in Q3.

Travel and Corporate Solutions revenue grew 19.7% to $99.13M.

Health and Benefit Employee Solutions revenue increased 53.6% to $83.31M.

Average number of vehicles serviced advanced 22% to ~14.3M.

Total fuel transactions processed up 14% to 162.2M.

Payment processing transactions +15% to 135.2M.

Travel and Corporate Solutions purchase volume grew 20% to $11.5B.

Adjusted operating margin rate improved 90 bps to 40.2%.

Q4 Guidance: Revenue: $452M to $462M; Net income: $110M to $114M; Diluted EPS: $2.51 to $2.61; Shares outstanding: ~43.8M.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: $1.736B to $1.746B; Adjusted net income: $399M to $403M; Adjusted EPS: $9.10 to $9.20; Shares outstanding: ~43.8M.

