Penn National -3% as new rival in Northeast factors in

Penn National Gaming (PENN -2.8% ) trades lower after missing consensus marks with its Q3 report and guiding full-year profit expectations lower. Penn noted a greater-than-expected impact from a new competitor in the Northeast.

The casino operator expects full-year revenue of $5.31B vs. $5.17B prior and $5.33B consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.23B is anticipated vs. $1.54B prior view and $1.60B consensus. EPS of $1.53 is anticipated vs. $1.57 prior and $1.56 consensus.

