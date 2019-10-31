Global Payments gains 3.4% after boosting dividend, guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) climbs 3.4% after boosting its quarterly dividend and 2019 adjusted EPS guidance after Q3 results beat analyts' estimates.

Board approves a dividend of 19.5 cents per share, up from its last dividend of 1 cent per share.

Also announced a deal to acquire Desjardins Group's merchant acquiring business, expanding its presence in Canada.

In the wake of its acquisition of TSYS, the company now expects to realize annual run-rate revenue synergies of at least $125M and annual run-rate expense synergies of at least $325M within three years.

Sees 2019 adjusted EPS of $6.12-$6.20, up from its previous range of $6.00-$6.15; compares with the average analyst estimate of $6.13.

Sees 2019 adjusted net revenue plus network fees to $5.60B-$5.63B vs. consensus estimate is $5.48B.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.70 beats the consensus estimate of $1.67 and increased from $1.44 in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted net revenue plus network fees rose 27% Y/Y to $1.31B, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.16B, from $1.03B.

Previously: Global Payments EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)