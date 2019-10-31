Sibanye eyes dividend resumption in 2020, reports jump in Q3 EBITDA

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL +1.8% ) says it may resume dividends by next year's H2 if stronger prices for precious metals continue, lifting its U.S.-traded shares to two-and-a-half year highs.

SBGL expects its net debt to adjusted EBITDA to fall to 1x if prices stay firm and its operations continue their performance in Q4, and says it would "potentially resume dividend payments in the latter half of 2020."

In its latest operating update, SBGL reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA surged 240% Y/Y to R5.54B ($377M), as prices continue to strengthen for gold and platinum group metals.

Q3 production from SBGL's South African PGM jumped 70% Y/Y to 518.6K oz., mostly due to the consolidation of the Marikana operations for the full quarter and higher output from the Kroondal operation.

Q3 production from South African gold operations fell 7% to 287.3K oz. following the five-month strike earlier in the year, but SBGL says the ongoing stabilization of its gold operations combined with a 26% Y/Y increase in the average realized rand gold price had brought about a "significant turnaround" in the financial performance of its gold operations.

The company lowers its full-year production guidance for its U.S. PGM operations to 590K-610K oz. from 625K-640K oz., citing challenging ground conditions at the Blitz project and fall-of-ground safety stoppages in recent months.