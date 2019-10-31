Hanesbrands punished after margins miss

Shares of Hanesbrands (HBI -9.6% ) drop after the company posts a mixed Q3 report that included a slowdown in the Global Champion business (+25% from +50% in Q2 and +75% in Q1).

The company's gross margin rate of 38.7% of sales during the quarter also fell short of the consensus estimate of 39.3%.

Looking ahead, Hanesbrands sees Q4 revenue of $1.72B to $1.77B vs. $1.75B consensus and EPS of $0.48 to $0.54 vs. $0.49 consensus.

