WWE -16% after revenue miss crimps Q3 profits

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) has slid 16% after its revenues declined and missed expectations in Q3.

It also modified full-year guidance due to a delay in wrapping a deal in the MENA region; it expects to "have clarity on this point in advance of providing guidance for 2020." It now sees full-year adjusted OIBDA of $180M-$190M.

Revenues fell to $186.3M from $188.4M.

Operating income fell to $6.4M from $18.1M amid the lower revenue and higher fixed costs (including impact of strategic investments). Operating margin fell to 3% from 10%, and adjusted OIBDA fell to $25.4M from $35.8M.

And net income fell to $5.8M from a previous $33.6M.

The WWE Network averaged 1.51M paid subscribers.

Revenue by segment: Media, $146.1M (up 2.8%); Live Events, $23.2M (down 13.1%); Consumer Products, $17M (down 13.3%).

Operating income by segment: Media, $33M (down 16%); Live Events, -$3.5M (vs. year-ago -$1.1M); Consumer Products, $3.4M (up 21.4%).

Liquidity was $231M at quarter's end.

Press release