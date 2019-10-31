Rio Tinto sees up to $500M higher costs for iron ore business

Rio Tinto (RIO -0.7% ) warns of higher costs ahead as it replaces aging infrastructure in its flagship iron ore business in Australia.

Ahead of an investor update today, Rio says the cost of keeping its iron mines in the Pilbara running would rise to $1B-$1.5B per year, up from an earlier estimate of ~$1B.

Rio's head of iron ore Chris Salisbury says some of the company's assets, including the main processing unit at its Tom Price mine, needed upgrading.

The company says it is deferring $500M of planned 2019 capital spending to next year, and now expects total capex of $5.5B in 2019 and $7B in 2020.

Rio also says its iron ore shipments could rise as much as 5% Y/Y next year.

On its Australian aluminum assets, Rio says the current power situation is not sustainable as prices are too high, the same scenario that led it to review its New Zealand smelter.