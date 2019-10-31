Myovant up 9% after securing $350M loan

Myovant Sciences (MYOV +8.8%) inks an agreement with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. for a $350M low-interest five-year loan facility plus a guarantee that the Myovant board will continue to include at least three independent directors who will have approval rights over certain corporate actions, including related-party transactions between the two companies.
The deal was consummated in conjunction with creation of a strategic alliance between founding shareholder Roivant Sciences and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma.
At closing, the alliance entity will assume Roivant's majority stake in Myovant.
