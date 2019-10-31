ING Q3 reflects higher customer deposits, lower net core lending

ING Groep (ING -0.5% ) Q3 total underlying income of €4.63B ($5.16B) slips 0.8% Q/Q and 0.4% Y/Y.

Net customer deposits in Q3 increased by €4.4B and net core lending declined by €1.0B as it maintained growth in mortgages.

Q3 net interest income of €3.53B rises 1.7% Q/Q and 0.8% Y/Y; underlying interest margin improves to 1.54% from 1.52% in Q2 and in Q3 2018.

Q3 underlying operating expenses of €2.44B fell 0.4% from Q2 and rose 5.8% from Q3 2018.

Q3 underlying net result of €1.34B falls 6.5% Q/Q and 11/% Y/Y.

Q3 underlying return on equity based on IFRS-EU equity of 10.5% compares with 11.4% in Q2 and 12.7% in the year-ago quarter.

