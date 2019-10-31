Terex down 5% post Q3 earnings miss; lowers FY19 guidance

Terex (TEX -5.9% ) reported Q3 earnings decline of 6.4% Y/Y to $1.02B; reflecting declined demand in the major markets for Aerial Work Platforms, putting pressure on sales.

Sales by segments: Aerial Work Platforms $628.2M (-13.9% Y/Y); Materials Processing $338.6M (+7.9% Y/Y); and Others $57.8M (+3.6% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 140 bps to 20.5%; and operating margin declined by 105 bps to 8.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $126.7M; and Free cash flow $103.7M.

FY19 Guidance, lowered: EPS 3.00 to $3.20 (prior $3.40-$3.8); net sales of ~$4.4B (prior ~$4.6B); and free cash flow guidance of ~$110M.

Previously: Terex EPS misses by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 30)