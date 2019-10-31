Blue Apron +4% after confident tone from management

Blue Apron (APRN +4.2% ) trades higher after posting Q3 results close to the consensus marks.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $13.2M during the quarter from a loss of $18.8M a year ago. The EBITDA improvement cam even with sales down 34%.

CEO update: "We’re pleased to see the continued strengthening of our customer base with year-over-year improvements in certain key customer metrics in the third quarter. We continue to believe that the potential for Blue Apron remains significant and that with the execution of our strategy, we will achieve our 2020 growth targets."

The high level of short interest on Blue Apron could add some volatility to today's action.

