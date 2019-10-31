Great Panther boss Bannantine departs; shares hit four-year lows

Great Panther Mining (GPL -8.5% ) sinks to its lowest price in nearly four years after reporting a surprise Q3 loss and announcing the immediate departure of President and CEO James Bannantine.

Board Chair Jeffrey Mason has assumed the additional role of interim President and CEO until a permanent successor is in place.

Q3 consolidated production totaled 47.3K gold equiv. oz. at all-in sustaining cost per gold oz. sold of $1,330, which was higher than revised guidance of $1,230-$1,270.

GPL cuts its full-year production guidance to 150K-160K gold equiv. oz. from 171K-185K gold equiv. oz. previously.