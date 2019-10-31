Haverty Furniture -15% after results disappoint

Haverty Furniture (NYSE:HVT) sinks after posting a drop in Q3 revenue amid challenges with product flow disruption and merchandise pricing.

The retailer's gross profit rate fell 130 bps Y/Y to 53.5% vs. 53.9% consensus, due chiefly to merchandise pricing and mix as the company was slightly more aggressive with promotions and incurred higher product and freight costs.

Shares of HVT are down 15.15% to land at their lowest level since August.

Previously: Haverty Furniture EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue (Oct. 30)