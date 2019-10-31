Avon bid down after earnings

Avon Products (AVP -1.6% ) is down after posting a mixed Q3 report that featured negative sales growth across regions (EMEA -7%, South Latin America -3%, North Latin America -9%, Asia Pacific -13%).

Despite the lower sales leverage, Avon's operating margin improved to 6.0% during the quarter from 3.0% a year ago.

CFO update: "We continue driving pricing and productivity improvements across all areas of our business. As we do this, we are transitioning to a more financially sound and sustainable business. Adjusted operating margins in Q3 doubled versus prior year, in spite of FX. Year to date, we have reduced headcount by 15% and aggressively reduced costs as part of our Fuel for Growth program. Free Cash Flow in Q3 was four times higher than last year, even as we funded significant restructuring investments."

Previously: Avon Products EPS beats by $0.09, misses on revenue (Oct. 31)