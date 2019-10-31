World Acceptance slumps after Q2 net charge-offs, delinquencies rise

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) plunges 26% after fiscal Q2 2020 EPS from continuing operations of 51 cents fails to meet the average analyst estimate of $1.12.

Falls from $1.51 in the year-ago quarter.

The primary driver in the decrease of net income is a $12.6M increase in provision for losses, when comparing Q2 2020 with the year-ago quarter.

Accounts that were 61 days or more past due increased to 6.4% on a recency basis at Sept. 30, 2019 vs. 5.8% at Sept. 30, 2018.

Q2 net charge-offs as a percentage of average net loans on an annualized basis increased to 16.8% for the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2019 from 14.4% a year earlier.

Previously: World Acceptance EPS misses by $0.61, misses on revenue (Oct. 31)