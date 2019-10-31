Intrexon sells AquaBounty stake to CEO-affiliated aquaculture business

Intrexon (XON -2% ) discloses the sale of its stake of 8,239,199 common shares of bioengineered salmon producer AquaBounty Technologies (AQB -1.7% ) to TS Aquaculture, LLC, a privately held company managed by Third Security, LLC, a venture capital firm led by Intrexon Chairman & CEO Randal Kirk, at an average price of $2.62.

Mr. Kirk and certain shareholders affiliated with him own 46.2% of Intrexon's voting stock.

In a 13D filed today, Mr. Kirk reported a 42% stake in Aquabounty of 9,076,753 shares (8,239,199 + 837,554 owned by entities controlled by him).