BT results in line with slight revenue drop

BT Group (BT -0.4% ) posted an in-line quarter and confirmed it was on track with its fiscal year in Q2 results.

Revenues came in at £5.78B, in line with expectations, bringing first-half revenue to £11.47B. That figure is down 1.1% from the prior year, which the company pins on the impact of regulation, declines in legacy products and strategically reducing low-margin business.

First-half pretax profit was flat at £1.33B, and EBITDA down 3% to £3.92B.

Revenue by segment: Consumer, £2.64B (flat); Enterprise, £1.54B (down 6%); Global Services, £1.11B (down 6%); Openreach, £1.27B (down 2%).

EBITDA by segment: Consumer, £592M (down 4%); Enterprise, £497M (down 4%); Global Services, £164M (up 21%); Openreach, £700M (down 8%).

It's reiterated its full-year revenue expectations for a decline of about 2%, for EBITDA of £7.9B-£8B and normalized free cash flow of £1.9B-£2.1B.

