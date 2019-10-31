HollyFrontier tumbles as Q3 refining margins pinched

HollyFrontier (HFC -4.3% ) shares slide despite reporting better than forecast Q3 earnings, as refining margins were hurt by a shortage of low-cost heavy crude.

HFC says adjusted EBITDA at its Refining and Marketing business fell 16% Y/Y to $424.6M from $507.2M for the year-ago quarter, driven by lower product margins and weaker laid-in crude advantage across its refining system which resulted in a consolidated refinery gross margin of $17.23/bbl, 11% lower than $19.41/bbl in Q3 2018.

HFC also says it plans for its five refineries to run at as much as 76% of their combined capacity of 514,630 bbl/day in Q4.

Planned maintenance is underway at the El Dorado, Kan., and Woods Cross, Utah, refineries, the company says, with less planned maintenance scheduled for Q1 2020.