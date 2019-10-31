HollyFrontier tumbles as Q3 refining margins pinched

HollyFrontier (HFC -4.3%) shares slide despite reporting better than forecast Q3 earnings, as refining margins were hurt by a shortage of low-cost heavy crude.
HFC says adjusted EBITDA at its Refining and Marketing business fell 16% Y/Y to $424.6M from $507.2M for the year-ago quarter, driven by lower product margins and weaker laid-in crude advantage across its refining system which resulted in a consolidated refinery gross margin of $17.23/bbl, 11% lower than $19.41/bbl in Q3 2018.
HFC also says it plans for its five refineries to run at as much as 76% of their combined capacity of 514,630 bbl/day in Q4.
Planned maintenance is underway at the El Dorado, Kan., and Woods Cross, Utah, refineries, the company says, with less planned maintenance scheduled for Q1 2020.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on HFC