Corteva -5% post mixed Q3 earnings

Corteva (CTVA -5.4% ) posted a smaller-than-expected Q3 loss of on higher seed sales after historic floods in the U.S. Midwest delayed the spring planting season.

Reported net loss of $527M, narrower than $5.3B last year.

The company said that the total volumes rose 3%, despite it faced challenges from an ongoing US-China trade war.

Net sales fell 2% to $1.91B, primarily due to weaker Brazilian real and Euro, while organic sales remained flat Y/Y.

The company expects full-year core earnings at the bottom end of its prior forecast of $1.9B - $2.05B, as well as tightened its 2019 operating earnings per share forecast to between $1.20 - $1.26 from prior estimate of $1.06 - $1.31.

Additionally, the company approved a $145M investment in its Michigan manufacturing plant, and the investment, expected to generate over $100M of annual core earnings for Corteva once fully online, and increase the company’s capacity to produce 30% more Spinosyns

