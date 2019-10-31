Fluor shares stumble after posting large Q3 loss

Fluor (FLR -13.7% ) falls near YTD lows after reporting a Q3 loss of $782M, including several significant writedowns, in a sharp drop from the $69M profit posted in the year-ago quarter.

The latest results included a $546M non-cash charge related to establishing a valuation allowance against net deferred-tax assets, a $290M non-cash charge related to the COOEC-Fluor joint venture's Stork fabrication yard and the Sacyr-Fluor joint venture in Spain, and $44M for restructuring activities.

FLR says new awards for continuing operations in the quarter totaled $2.6B.

Although the company has suspended guidance for 2019, FLR says it anticipates Q4 margins of 4%-5% for its Energy and Chemicals unit, 2% for Mining and Industrial, 2% for Infrastructure and Power, and 4%-5% for Diversified Services.

Separately, FLR says it won a three-year engineering services contract, plus two potential one-year extensions, for projects at the Karachaganak field in Kazakhstan.