Vale (VALE -3.8% ) says it pre-emptively triggered an emergency protocol at its Forquilha IV dam which processes waste from its Fábrica mine near the town of Ouro Preto in Brazil.

Vale says it made the decision to launch the protocol, which does not require the evacuation of nearby residents, in agreement with regulators after an anomaly was identified at the dam.

The move, which the company says will not affect its 2019 production targets, is the latest in a series of emergency moves taken since the January collapse of its tailings dam at Brumadinho, ~50 miles away, which killed more than 250 people.

Separately, a research inquiry led by the Church of England and fund managers into how mining companies store billions of tons of waste in tailings dams shows ~10% of the structures have suffered stability issues.

The investor review, which found stability problems at 166 dams, relied on disclosures by the companies themselves about their dams.