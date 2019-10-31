BTIG waits for Starbucks to blow off some steam

BTIG expects expect Starbucks (SBUX -0.5% ) to continue to favor beverage innovation over food with the current approach successfully attracting new customers. Reliable comparable sales drivers like digital and loyalty are also expected to continue. Still, valuation is a sticking point with the firm.

"While impressed by the results over the past several quarters, we remain Neutral given the year-to-date performance, heightened valuation and modest FY20 outlook that while not a major surprise, comes in slightly below our prior expectations," writes analyst Peter Saleh.

BTIG expects Starbucks to report FY20 EPS of $3.05 and FY21 EPS of $3.40.

