Stocks ease off of session lows amid trade, manufacturing headlines

Stocks, still in the red, pull up from session lows amid uncertainty over a U.S.-China trade deal and a manufacturing indicator falls to a four-year low.

President Trump assures that he'll sign a phase one trade deal with China at a new location after the APEC meeting in Chile was cancelled.

Later in the morning, he weighed in on yesterday's Fed decision, saying "People are VERY disappointed in Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve," adding that "We should have lower interest rates than Germany, Japan and all the others."

The S&P 500 slips 0.5% , the Nasdaq is down 0.3% , and the Dow is off 0.6% . Earlier, the S&P fell as much as 0.8%, the Nasdaq declined as much as 0.7% and the Dow had fallen 0.9%.

Crude oils drops 1.7% to $54.11 per barrel.

Treasurys rally, pushing the 10-year yield down 6 basis points to 1.713%.

Gold rises 1.1% to $1.513.80 per ounce.

By S&P 500 industry sector, industrials ( -1.4% ), energy ( -1.2% ), and materials ( -1.1% ) lead the decline; utilities creep up 0.1% and communications services is roughly flat.