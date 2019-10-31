AMC Networks -3.2% as revenue misses low Street calls

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) is 3.2% lower after its Q3 revenue fell short of low-end Street expectations.

Revenues grew 3.1% to $718.6M overall, with the help of significant international growth making up for flat results on the home front.

Adjusted operating income rose 3.9%, to $219M. But net income rose 5% amid lower income tax expense.

Revenue by segment: National Networks, $558.9M (down 0.2%); International and other, $182.8M (up 20.5%).

In National Networks, advertising revenues came in at $194M; Distribution revenues at $365M.

Operating income by segment: National Networks, $184.5M (down 3%); International and other, -$11.5M (improved from -$16.7M).

"AMC Networks is well on its way to strategically transforming itself from a ‘cable channels company’ into a premier content company with a suite of focused and targeted video entertainment products that are delivered to viewers on an expanding array of platforms," says CEO Josh Sapan.

For the nine months, cash from operations came in at $400M and free cash flow at $318M.

