Marketlink crude pipeline rates cut after Keystone leak - Reuters
Oct. 31, 2019 12:18 PM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP)TRPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor3 Comments
- TC Energy's (TRP -0.7%) Marketlink crude oil pipeline is operating at reduced rates, Reuters reports, due to supply disruptions after the company shut the Keystone pipeline following an oil leak in North Dakota.
- Flows on the Marketlink line fell to 304K bbl/day from 620K bbl/day, according to the report, citing the Genscape market intelligence firm.
- Marketlink has a capacity of 750K bbl/day and flows south from Cushing, Okla., to Nederland, Tex., is connected to the 590K bbl/day Keystone pipeline system.
- The Keystone spill is estimated to have totaled 9,120 barrels of oil.