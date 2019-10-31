Dynex Capital +3.3% as Q3 beats, book value rises

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) rises 3.3% after Q3 core EPS of 48 cents exceeds the FactSet estimate of 43 cents and up from 43 cents in Q2.

Q3 total economic return of 4.9%.

Book value per common share of $18.07 at Sept. 30, 2019 increased 39 cents from $17.68 at June 30, 2019; 24 cents of the gain is due to common stock repurchases and 15 cents is due to increase in fair value of the company's MBS, net of the decline in fair value of derivative instruments

"Prepayment speeds on our RMBS have increased quarter over quarter, negatively impacting effective yield, but the impact has been partially mitigated by higher yields on our CMBS and CMBS IO portfolios," said President and CEO Byron L. Boston.

Effective yield on investments slipped to 3.29% from 3.43% in Q2.

Q3 adjusted net interest spread, though, increased 11 basis points to 1.14% from Q2, for the first time since the end of 2017, as lower financing costs outpaced a decline in effective yield on the investment portfolio.

