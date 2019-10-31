J.C. Penney tests new store model

The J.C. Penney (JCP -1.5% ) store model for the future could include a fitness studio, a videogame lounge and style classes, reports The Wall Street Journal's Suzanne Kapner.

A store in Hurst, Texas with the new set-up has drawn positive review. "Its wide aisles and bright lighting make it easy to shop. It is loaded with interactive experiences, including demonstrations of the latest cooking gadgets and makeup and hairstyle workshops. A large room situated in the activewear section will host yoga, boot camp and other fitness classes. Children can watch movies at the clubhouse, which hosts arts-and-crafts days," writes Kapner.

Time is of the essence for JCP, with shares trading at $0.99