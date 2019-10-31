Mobile Mini buying MODS of New York

Mobile Mini (MINI -0.9% ) has a deal to acquire the portable storage assets of MODS of New York.

Financial terms weren't disclosed.

MODS has a fleet of more than 1,100 units.

“As with our recent acquisition in Oklahoma, this acquisition will add highly utilized containers and ground level offices to our existing footprint without adding any additional fixed costs, which we believe will continue to add long term value for our shareholders," says Mobile Mini CEO Kelly Williams.

The deal's expected to close in early November.