Sabra Health Care +1.9% after Q3 meets, balance sheet improves

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) advances 1.9% after Q3 normalized FFO per share of 47 cents matches the Bloomberg estimate and falls from 60 cents in the year-earlier quarter.

The company reports progress in improving its balance sheet, noting that total debt/asset value decreased to 38%, improving 1% vs. Q2.

"We look forward to hitting our target leverage of 5.50x net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA or better by year end," said Chairman and CEO Rick Matros.

Q3 total revenue of $149.8M misses the average analyst estimate of $153.3M and falls from $151.8M in the year-earlier quarter.

Reaffirms 2019 earnings guidance.

Expects investments of $56M in Q4 with an average cash yield of 6.5% with the majority expected to be completed at the end of Q4.

During Q3, Sabra made investments of $20.6M with a weighted average cash yield of 8.65%.

