EQT plans big natural gas spending cuts for 2019, 2020

EQT Corp. (EQT +5.3% ) surges after posting a smaller than expected Q3 loss and announcing plans to cut spending while maintaining its full-year production guidance.

EQT says it now expects its FY 2019 capital spending will come in $115M lower than previous guidance of $1.825B-$1.925B, and cuts its 2020 capex forecast by $525M to $1.3B-$1.4B.

Despite the capex cut, EQT reiterates its FY 2019 production guidance of 1.49B-1.51B cfe and forecasts 2020 sales volumes of 1.45B-1.5B cfe, roughly flat with projected 2019 output.

The company also commits to cutting debt by at least $1.5B by mid-year 2020, and says it expects to reduce well costs, overhead, land and other capital spending by 25% relative to legacy costs.

For Q3, EQT says it achieved sales volumes of 381B cfe, or 4.14B cfe/day, at an average realized price of $2.47/Mcfe, down 11% Y/Y due primarily to lower Nymex prices and liquids sales.