Exxon Mobil Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-54.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $65.86B (-14.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, XOM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.

